Ukraine: A Graveyard For Russian Tanks

Russia has reportedly lost more than 650 tanks and about 3,000 other armored vehicles and heavy equipment so far in its invasion of Ukraine.

So much Russian military equipment was left abandoned that Ukrainian authorities declared that anyone who took possession of such equipment did not need to declare it for tax purposes.

Please click on the images for glimpses of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles.

IMAGE: A local resident scavenges pieces of aluminum from a destroyed Russian tank in Biskvitne, east of Kharkiv. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Journalists visit the site of a destroyed Russian munitions depot in Biskvitne, east of Kharkiv. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: The remains of a Russian helicopter lies in a bomb-cratered field in Biskvitne, east of Kharkiv. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: A Holocaust memorial damaged during the Russian attacks of March 26 stands at the Drobytsky Yar site on May 16, 2022 on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

The giant menorah suffered a direct hit at the site of where more than 16,000 were killed by the Nazis in WWII. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian tanks and military vehicles dumped in Bucha. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers dismantle debris in a building in a residential area hit by Russian shelling and bombing in Kyivskyi district, Kharkiv. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

