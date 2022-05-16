The Soldiers Who Died For Putin

Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine's southeast.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers unload bodybags with Russian soldiers before carrying them to a refrigerated rail car in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian armored vehicle on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks past a burning natural gas terminal. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop armoured vehicles outside Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop a self-propelled howitzer outside Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the road which connects Kharkiv and a village recently retaken by the Ukrainian rmy near Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: A worker dismantles a sculpture of a Soviet soldier from the Eternal Flame memorial complex created by the Soviet authorities in Chervonohrad. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: The House of Culture in Derhachi, which was used to distribute aid, is pictured following a Russian bombing. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: Tetiana shows her house damaged in the village of Zahaltsi. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents receive aid in the town of Borodianka. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents stand in line to receive aid. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

