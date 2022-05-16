News
Rediff.com  » News » The Soldiers Who Died For Putin

The Soldiers Who Died For Putin

By Rediff News Bureau
May 16, 2022 10:15 IST
Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine's southeast.

Please click on the images for Scenes From Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers unload bodybags with Russian soldiers before carrying them to a refrigerated rail car in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed Russian armored vehicle on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv.
Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine's southeast. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks past a burning natural gas terminal. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop armoured vehicles outside Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop a self-propelled howitzer outside Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the road which connects Kharkiv and a village recently retaken by the Ukrainian rmy near Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A worker dismantles a sculpture of a Soviet soldier from the Eternal Flame memorial complex created by the Soviet authorities in Chervonohrad. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The House of Culture in Derhachi, which was used to distribute aid, is pictured following a Russian bombing. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tetiana shows her house damaged in the village of Zahaltsi. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents receive aid in the town of Borodianka. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents stand in line to receive aid. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
