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Udupi Hotelier Allegedly Commits Suicide After Harassment Claims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 20:34 IST

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An Udupi hotelier's alleged suicide has sparked an investigation into claims of harassment against his wife and brother-in-law, highlighting the tragic consequences of family disputes.

Key Points

  • Sudhakar Shetty, a hotel entrepreneur in Udupi, allegedly committed suicide.
  • Shetty accused his wife and brother-in-law of mental harassment in a WhatsApp status.
  • The incident occurred near Vandse bridge in Byndoor taluk.
  • Marital disputes and family disagreements are believed to be the cause.
  • Police investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

A hotel entrepreneur died by alleged suicide on Saturday after posting an emotional WhatsApp status accusing his wife and brother-in-law of harassment, police said.

Details of the Incident

The deceased was identified as Sudhakar Shetty, a resident of Nada village in Byndoor taluk, they said.

 

The incident occurred in Byndoor in Udupi district, police said.

According to police, Shetty allegedly jumped into a river near Vandse bridge, which falls under the Kollur police station limits.

Harassment Allegations

In a WhatsApp status posted shortly before the incident, he alleged that his wife, Gunaratna, and brother-in-law, Nagaraj, were mentally harassing him and appealed to relatives to take care of his children after his death, a senior police officer said.

Background and Investigation

Police said Shetty had earlier run a hotel business in Mumbai and had returned to his native place about a year ago. He had been living in Vandse, his wife's hometown.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that marital disputes and family disagreements had intensified in recent months, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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