Two Brothers Stabbed in Delhi's Tigri Area; Suspects Identified

A stabbing incident in Delhi's Tigri area left two brothers injured, prompting a police investigation and a search for the identified suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two brothers, Parveen and Vikas, were injured in a stabbing incident in the Tigri area of South Delhi.

The stabbing occurred near Krishna Park, and the motive is currently unknown.

Delhi Police have identified two suspects, both residents of Tigri, and are conducting raids to apprehend them.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation is ongoing.

Two brothers were injured in a stabbing incident in south Delhi's Tigri area on Sunday evening, police said, adding that two suspects have been identified and raids are underway to nab them.

Police said the incident was reported around 4.30 pm near Krishna Park in Tigri, they said. The motive behind the stabbing is yet to be ascertained.

The injured have been identified as Parveen (43), a grocery shop owner, and his brother Vikas (38). They sustained injuries in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

Investigation and Manhunt

During preliminary inquiry, police identified two suspects, both residents of Tigri. Multiple teams have been deployed to conduct raids at their suspected hideouts and nab them at the earliest, an officer said.

"We are investigating the matter and all efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said.

Following the incident, a group of local residents gathered at the spot and briefly blocked the Devli market road, disrupting traffic. Police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the matter.