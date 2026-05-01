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Man Stabbed In Trilokpuri; Delhi Police Launch Manhunt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 14:32 IST

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Delhi Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Trilokpuri where a man was attacked by two known individuals, leading to a manhunt for the assailants.

Key Points

  • A man was stabbed in the Trilokpuri area of east Delhi.
  • The victim was attacked by two individuals known to him.
  • Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the stabbing.

A man was allegedly stabbed by two persons known to him in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said on Friday.

Police Investigation Underway

Both accused have been identified and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend them, they said.

 

A PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received around 10 pm on April 30, the police said, adding that the caller informed about an injured person with stab wounds admitted to a nearby hospital.

"A police team rushed to the hospital, where the victim was found undergoing treatment and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced care after initial examination," an officer said.

Details Of The Attack

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim was near his residence in Trilokpuri along with the person who had called the police, when the two accused arrived and allegedly attacked him with knives.

"The assailants fled the scene after the attack and the motive behind the incident is being ascertained," the officer added.

Based on the complainant's statement and medical evidence, a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mayur Vihar police station.

Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, and technical surveillance, along with CCTV footage analysis, is being used to track their movements.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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