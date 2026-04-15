Pakistan CTD Operation Kills Two Wanted Militants in Peshawar

A counter-terrorism operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the death of two wanted militants involved in multiple terror-related incidents, including the killing of police personnel.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Two wanted militants were killed in a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The militants were involved in the killing of a CTD constable, whose mobile phone was recovered.

One of the militants was wanted in connection with at least 11 terrorism cases, including the deaths of five police officers.

The operation took place near the Northern Bypass in Peshawar, based on intelligence reports.

Two wanted militants were killed in an operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said Wednesday.

According to an official from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the operation was carried out near the Northern Bypass in the provincial capital Peshawar on the basis of intelligence reports late on Tuesday night.

The CTD team laid an ambush in the area, which led to an exchange of fire with the militants.

The two militants killed during the encounter were involved in the killing of a CTD constable, police said, adding that the slain constable's mobile phone was also recovered from their possession.

Officials further said that one of the militants was wanted in at least 11 terrorism cases, including incidents that resulted in the killing of five police personnel.

However, several accomplices of the militants escaped under the cover of darkness.