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Pakistani Security Forces Thwart TTP Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 21:57 IST

Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack by the TTP on a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces successfully repelled an attack by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on a police station under construction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • Two TTP terrorists were killed during the clash with security forces in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • TTP terrorists briefly kidnapped construction workers and police officers, who were later released following negotiations with tribal elders.
  • A separate incident involving a mortar shell in Kurram's Para Chamkani area resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

Security sources mowed down two terrorists belonging to the banned TTP after they attempted to attack an under-construction police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in north-west Pakistan on Sunday, police said.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are termed as Fitna al Khawarij by the state.

 

Clash at Construction Site

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, labourers were busy with construction with police officials deployed for security when the Fitna-al Khawarij demanded that the work stop. This resulted in their clashing with the police, during which two terrorists were killed, police officials said.

The terrorists also kidnapped a few of the workers and policemen. However, negotiations were held with tribal elders, which resulted in their return, the officials said.

Mortar Shell Incident

Meanwhile, one person was killed and three others were injured after a mortar shell fell in Kurram's Para Chamkani area, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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