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Six Terrorists Neutralised in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 01:44 IST

In a major counter-terrorism operation, Pakistan's CTD neutralised six terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, seizing weapons and initiating investigations into their network.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed six terrorists in an intelligence-led operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • The CTD operation took place in the Shagai area of Lakki Marwat district.
  • Terrorists opened fire on the CTD team, leading to an hour-long exchange that resulted in the terrorists' deaths.
  • Weapons, including Kalashnikovs, pistols, hand grenades, and an IED, were recovered from the slain terrorists.
  • Authorities are working to identify the terrorists and will pursue their facilitators and associates.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Pakistan police gunned down six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Friday.

A spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said the operation was conducted in the Shagai area of Lakki Marwat district.

 

The terrorists opened fire on the CTD team as they approached their location, following which the law enforcers fired in retaliation, he said. The firing continued for an hour and ended with the killing of six terrorists, he added.

The process of identifying the slain terrorists was underway, following which action would be taken against their facilitators and associates, the spokesman said.

Four Kalashnikovs with magazines and ammunition, two 9mm pistols, eight hand grenades and an improvised explosive device was found in the possession of the terrorists.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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