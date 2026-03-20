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Key militant involved in police killings eliminated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 16:42 IST

A key militant involved in a deadly attack on police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been killed in a joint operation, marking a significant victory in the fight against terrorism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A wanted militant, Ahmad, allegedly involved in the killing of seven police personnel, has been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
  • The militant was associated with the former Kachi militant group and was wanted in several serious cases.
  • The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and district police conducted a joint operation in Dikhan district based on intelligence about militant presence.
  • The militant was directly involved in the attack on a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat, which resulted in the death of seven police officers.
  • Authorities have hailed the killing as a significant step in the fight against terrorism and maintaining regional peace.

A wanted militant allegedly involved in a fatal attack on police has been killed in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the joint operation by the CTD and district police was conducted late on Thursday in Paharpur tehsil of Dikhan district after receiving information about the presence of militants.

 

The slain militant was identified as Ahmad, who belonged to the Dotani tribe and was associated with the former Kachi militant group, it said.

Police officials said Ahmad was wanted in several serious cases and was directly involved in the attack that resulted in the killing of seven police personnel, including a station house officer.

The police personnel were killed when an improvised explosive device struck a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat during a patrol on Sunday.

Police said he had been seen in images circulated by militants on social media following the attack.

Authorities described the killing of the militant as a "significant development" in the fight against terrorism and for maintaining peace in the region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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