Pakistani Forces Eliminate Two Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a targeted intelligence operation, Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated two terrorists in the Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, disrupting militant activities in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Pakistani security forces killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat district during an intelligence-based operation.

The operation targeted militants in the Shahbazkhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The slain terrorists were allegedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism and were wanted by law enforcement.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists during the security operation.

Pakistan security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in restive Lakki Marwat district of northwest Pakistan, police said.

The operation was conducted in Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, early on Sunday, according to a police official.

The operation was launched on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area.

The slain militants were allegedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the region and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession during the operation.