HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistani Forces Eliminate Two Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani Forces Eliminate Two Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 20:13 IST

x

In a targeted intelligence operation, Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated two terrorists in the Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, disrupting militant activities in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat district during an intelligence-based operation.
  • The operation targeted militants in the Shahbazkhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The slain terrorists were allegedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism and were wanted by law enforcement.
  • Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists during the security operation.

Pakistan security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in restive Lakki Marwat district of northwest Pakistan, police said.

The operation was conducted in Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, early on Sunday, according to a police official.

 

The operation was launched on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area.

The slain militants were allegedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the region and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession during the operation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise Six Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise Six Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Security Forces Thwart TTP Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Security Forces Thwart TTP Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Drone Strike Eliminates Three Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Drone Strike Eliminates Three Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
19 terrorists, 11 soldiers killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
19 terrorists, 11 soldiers killed in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Military Neutralises 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations
Pakistan Military Neutralises 13 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at Mahakaleshwar1:19

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at...

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in Pakistan for Iran Talks0:40

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in...

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model3:15

Class 10 Student in Rajouri Builds Mini Hyower Model

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO