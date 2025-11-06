Two killed, 3 hurt as local train hit them amid flash strike in Mumbai

Two people died and three sustained injuries after they were hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: A massive rush at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as Motormen go on strike, in Mumbai, November 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place around 7 pm, just some time after the suburban train service on Central Railway was disrupted due to a flash strike by employees' unions over an FIR registered against two engineers in the June 9 Mumbra accident case.

"Two persons were brought dead to the hospital, while three were injured. Of these, two took discharge against medical advice (DAMA), while one is being treated at the facility," an official.

Earlier, the official said they had alighted from the wrong side and were moving on the tracks when they were hit.

The Mumbra incident, in which four persons died, occurred on June 9 when two trains, one headed to Kasara and the other towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, were passing each other at a sharp curve.

Some commuters on the footboard of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other, as per police.

Following a probe, the Thane railway police booked a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under section 125(a)(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Unions representing Central Railway's employees stopped suburban local train operations at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for nearly an hour on Thursday evening to oppose the FIR.

Train services resumed after senior officials assured the protesters they would pursue the matter with state authorities.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila told PTI the employees protesting at CSMT, where daily passenger footfall touches several lakhs, did not allow motormen and train managers to operate trains between 5.50 pm and 6.45 pm.

The protest caused overcrowding in trains during the evening rush hours.