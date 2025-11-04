HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5 dead, 14 injured as passenger, goods trains collide in Bilaspur

5 dead, 14 injured as passenger, goods trains collide in Bilaspur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read
November 04, 2025 19:48 IST

At least five persons were killed and 14 others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train from behind near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said.

IMAGE: Police and people gather at the spot as the coaches of a MEMU train and a goods train collided between Gatora–Bilaspur, in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district), they said.

When it was between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, the passenger train rammed into a goods train from behind, the officials said.

"So far, five deaths have been confirmed in the accident. Four others are still trapped inside the wreckage and efforts are on to evacuate them," Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal told PTI.

The goods train was also moving in the same direction as that of the passenger train, he said.

 

The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur. The condition of one of them is said to be critical, he added.

The railway authorities have mobilised all resources at the spot, and required measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured persons, the officials said.

The visuals show a coach of the passenger train mounted onto a wagon of the goods train.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons, while those who sustained minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh assistance, an official statement said.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the cause and recommend necessary corrective measures, it said.

Relief and rescue operations have been launched on a war footing by the railway administration. Senior officials have rushed to the site to monitor the situation, and the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said.

The railway authorities are providing all possible assistance and coordination to the affected passengers.

Helpline numbers have been issued for the convenience of passengers and their families, it added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said that the state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families.

The CM spoke over the phone with the Bilaspur District Collector, seeking detailed information about the incident and directing officials to provide all possible assistance to those affected, an official statement said.

He instructed that immediate medical aid be ensured for the injured and that every possible support be extended to the affected families, it said.

In a post on 'X', Sai said, teams from the railway machinery and the district administration have immediately reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

All necessary medical facilities and resources are being made available for the treatment of the injured. The state government has been closely monitoring the situation with complete promptness and sensitivity, he said.

The CM expressed his deep condolences to the families of the passengers who lost their lives in this accident and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

