PIX: Monorail train tilts in Mumbai during test run

PIX: Monorail train tilts in Mumbai during test run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 05, 2025 12:13 IST

A monorail train tilted during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said, adding that there were no passengers inside the train.

IMAGE: A monorail train tilts during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

No injury was reported in the incident, they said.

In the photos and videos shared on social media, the train appeared slightly tilted.

 

The accident was reported at 9 am. Two crew members were safely rescued from the monorail, a fire brigade official said.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operations Limited has not shared any official statement on the incident so far.

As per primary information, the train was undergoing signalling trials when the incident occurred and it suffered some damage.

The monorail staff was at the site, the officials added.

Amid recurring technical issues, monorail passenger services in Mumbai were suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work, officials earlier said.

The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had also set up a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the technical glitches that affected monorail services multiple times in the recent past, including the disruptions that occurred on September 15 and on August 19, when hundreds of passengers were stranded in two monorail trains at different locations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
