Moments before the collision, Sanjeev Vishwakarma (35), a passenger of Gevra Road-Bilaspur train, was scrolling through his phone, while some passengers were busy chatting, and some were dozing off, unaware that within seconds, their journey would turn into a nightmare.

IMAGE: NDRF, Police and local administration carry out a rescue operation at the site of the train accident, in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Around 4 pm, the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train rammed into a goods train from behind near Bilaspur station, leaving its first coach (engine assembled coach) climbing onto the cargo wagon with a thunderous jolt.

Metal screeched, windows shattered and panic swept through the compartments.

At least eight persons, including the loco pilot, were killed and 14 others, including the female assistant loco pilot, injured in the accident between Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations on Howrah-Mumbai rail route section.

For Vishwakarma, a resident of Bilha (Bilaspur), what began as a routine return trip from his in-laws' house in Akaltara ended in chaos and screams.

He is a vehicle driver.

"I was sitting in the first coach. There were about 16-17 of passengers, including men, women, and children. Suddenly, around 500 metres after leaving Gatora, the train shook violently and crashed into something. There was a thunderous sound followed by people's screams...Then everything went dark," he recalled.

"When I opened my eyes, I was pinned under the seat. People were crying for help. My coach had climbed onto the goods train. I saw bodies right in front of me. Three people, including a woman, died. Their faces still haunt me," he said, lying on his hospital bed.

Mohan Sharma, a marketing professional from Raipur, had boarded the train from Champa (in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district).

"I had planned to go to Raipur by Link Express train, but the train was late so I thought I would save time by taking this (MEMU) train. Although I de-boarded this train, thinking of once again taking the Link Express but again boarded the same," he said.

"I was using my mobile phone when there was a violent jerk, the next thing I knew, I was thrown to the floor. My phone flew away," he said.

"When I looked out, I saw the first coach resting on the goods train's wagon. My right leg was trapped, I couldn't move it. Railway staff pulled me out and rushed me for treatment. It all happened in seconds," he said.

Had the train slowed down even a little, those people would have been alive, he added.

Mehbish Parveen (19), a second-year BSc Mathematics student at D P Vipra College Bilaspur, was returning to Bilaspur from her home Naila in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district after attending a family wedding.

"I was travelling in the first coach. It was supposed to be a happy journey back. Then came the crash. My leg broke. I can't forget the screams as everyone was shouting for help," she said.

Geeta Dev Nath (30), an advocate from Bilaspur, said she was in the first coach.

"The impact was so strong that my leg got trapped. I couldn't move. Rescuers pulled me out after several minutes. I had gone to Akaltara for court work. I never imagined I would return like this," she said.

All four of them are currently admitted at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilaspur.