Passengers alight on tracks, 4 killed by oncoming train in UP

Four passengers were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday while they were alighting from the wrong side at Chunar railway station, a railway official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The passengers got off the Chopan Express on the track and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, public relations officer, NCR Prayagraj division, told PTI.

"Three to four passengers have died in the incident. The death toll may rise," he said.