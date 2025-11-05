HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Passengers alight on tracks, 4 killed by oncoming train in UP

Passengers alight on tracks, 4 killed by oncoming train in UP

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 05, 2025 11:21 IST

x

Four passengers were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday while they were alighting from the wrong side at Chunar railway station, a railway official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The passengers got off the Chopan Express on the track and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, public relations officer, NCR Prayagraj division, told PTI.

 

The passengers were getting off the Chopan Express at platform four and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, public relations officer, NCR Prayagraj division, said.

"Three to four passengers have died in the incident. The death toll may rise," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Chhattisgarh train collision: Death toll rises to 11
Chhattisgarh train collision: Death toll rises to 11
5 dead, 14 injured as passenger, goods trains collide in Bilaspur
5 dead, 14 injured as passenger, goods trains collide in Bilaspur
Bilaspur train crash: Railways alleges signal breach
Bilaspur train crash: Railways alleges signal breach
'The train shook violently and crashed into something'
'The train shook violently and crashed into something'
Rajasthan: 15 die as tempo traveller rams into stationary truck
Rajasthan: 15 die as tempo traveller rams into stationary truck

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Recipes For India's All-Time Favourite -- Puris

webstory image 2

Modi Is One Of The 7 Most Followed Voices On X In 2025

webstory image 3

The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India

VIDEOS

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti0:53

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Golden Temple...

Democrat Spanberger triumphs in Virginia governors race, seen as early test for Trumps 2025 agenda6:03

Democrat Spanberger triumphs in Virginia governors race,...

I will not be intimidated by this president Mayoral candidate Mamdani after NYC voting3:10

I will not be intimidated by this president Mayoral...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO