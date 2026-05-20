Odisha Police Detain Two In Couple Assault Case

Odisha police have detained two individuals after a shocking assault on a young couple in Berhampur, prompting a full investigation to apprehend all those involved in the violent incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ganjam police in Odisha detain two individuals following a public assault on a young couple in Berhampur.

The assault occurred on Giri Road when a group intercepted the couple's bike and attacked them with sticks.

The male victim, Umesh Rath, sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment in Visakhapatnam.

Police investigations suggest the attack stemmed from previous enmity between the accused and the victim.

Multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the assault.

Odisha's Ganjam police on Wednesday detained two persons in connection with the assault on a 26-year-old youth and his girlfriend in full public view in Berhampur's Giri Road area, officials said.

Police Investigation Underway

A senior police officer said searches were on to trace the remaining accused persons named in the FIR.

"We have detained two persons for interrogation. Search is on to nab other accused persons named in the FIR," Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

He said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the accused, and raids were being conducted at several locations.

Details of the Assault

According to police, preliminary investigation has suggested that the incident stemmed from previous enmity between the accused and the victim.

Umesh Rath, a resident of Goshaninuagaon, was attacked along with his girlfriend while they were travelling on a bike on Sunday evening when a group of around five persons intercepted them in the Giri Road area and assaulted them with sticks.

The woman, who tried to intervene, also sustained injuries.

Victim Receiving Treatment

Rath suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The incident has been condemned by various political parties.