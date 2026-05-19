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Couple Assaulted In Odisha; Incident Sparks Outrage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 12:49 IST

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A shocking assault on a couple in Berhampur, Odisha, has ignited public outrage and political criticism over the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A couple was allegedly assaulted with sticks in Berhampur, Odisha, leading to public outrage.
  • The incident occurred when the couple was travelling on a motorcycle and was intercepted by a group of people.
  • Both the man and the woman sustained injuries and were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.
  • Police have identified the accused, and raids are underway to arrest them.
  • The assault has drawn sharp political reactions, with the Leader of Opposition criticising the state's law and order situation.

A man and his female friend were allegedly assaulted with sticks by a group of people in Odisha's Berhampur city, triggering outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Details Of The Odisha Assault Incident

The incident took place on Monday night when they were travelling on a motorcycle, police said.

 

The motorcycle was allegedly intercepted by a group of people in the Bijipur area, and the man was dragged onto the road and assaulted with sticks. The woman, who tried to shield him, also sustained injuries during the attack, they said.

Both injured persons were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they added.

Police Investigation And Response

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said teams from Town police station, Baidyanathpur police station and Gosaninuagaon police station rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the accused had been identified and raids were underway to arrest them.

Political Reactions To The Assault

The incident drew sharp political reactions after videos of the assault went viral.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the government over the state's law and order situation.

Patnaik said Odisha was witnessing a "terrifying spectacle of anarchy" and alleged that "goondaraj" was prevailing in the state.

Calling the assault "inhuman", he said the incident had shocked people across the state.

He further alleged that criminals had become emboldened and questioned the functioning of the police administration and the state government's handling of public safety.

Patnaik demanded strict action against those responsible and urged the government to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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