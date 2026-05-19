Public Assault In Berhampur Sparks Political Outrage

A public assault in Berhampur, Odisha, has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition leaders decrying the state's law and order situation under the BJP government.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man and his female friend were brutally assaulted in Berhampur, Odisha, sparking widespread outrage.

Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP government, alleging a 'goonda raj' in Odisha.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the victims being attacked with sticks in public.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and identified the accused, citing an old enmity.

The assault has triggered a political blame game, with both BJD and BJP leaders trading accusations regarding the state's law and order situation.

A man and his female friend were assaulted with sticks by a group of people in Odisha's Berhampur city, triggering outrage and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Naveen Patnaik alleging that 'goonda raj' was prevailing in the state under the BJP government.

Patnaik's remarks came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing how some people were assaulting the two persons in the middle of the road with sticks, and no one dared to come to their rescue.

Details of the Berhampur Assault Incident

The incident took place on Monday night when the two were travelling on a motorcycle, police said, adding that they were intercepted by a group of people in the Bijipur area, and the man was dragged onto the road and assaulted with sticks. The woman, who tried to shield him, also sustained injuries during the attack, they said.

Both injured persons were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they added. "The health condition of the two injured persons was stable and out of danger," Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

Police Investigation and Actions Taken

The SP said a case has been registered at the Berhampur Town Police Station as a case of attempt to murder and under other sections of the BNS. He said the accused persons would be arrested soon as they have been identified.

The SP said that both the accused and the victim were in jail and have past criminal records. The Monday night incident was a sequel to an old enmity between two groups.

The victim has been identified as Umesh Rath. "My son was threatened with death earlier by some people. The gang members, while beating my son on the road, also misbehaved with his female friend," Rath's mother said.

Political Reactions and Accusations

The incident drew sharp political reactions. While BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP government over the state's law and order situation, BJP MP Pradeep Purohit and BJP MLA Saroj Padhi blamed the previous government.

"We are paying the price for the sin of the previous BJD government. They groomed the criminals and spoiled the peace of Ganjam district. It will take some time to bring the situation under control," Aska MLA Padhi said.

Patnaik, in a long social media post, strongly condemned the incident and said Odisha was witnessing a "terrifying spectacle of anarchy" since the BJP came to power and alleged that "goonda raj" was prevailing in the state. He called the assault at Berhampur as "inhuman".

He further alleged that criminals had become emboldened and questioned the functioning of the police administration and the state government's handling of public safety.

Patnaik demanded strict action against those responsible and urged the government to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said, "The brutal public assault near Giri Road in Berhampur, leaving a youth critically injured, raises alarming concerns over law enforcement in Odisha. Rising incidents of open violence suggest that criminals no longer fear the law. State government.