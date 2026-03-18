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Home  » News » Four Arrested in Odisha for Tying Woman, Youths to Pole on Theft Suspicion

Four Arrested in Odisha for Tying Woman, Youths to Pole on Theft Suspicion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 18, 2026 22:20 IST

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Four individuals have been arrested by Odisha Police for allegedly tying a woman and three youths to an electric pole in Ganjam district on suspicion of theft, sparking outrage and prompting swift action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha Police arrested four individuals for allegedly assaulting a woman and three youths in Ganjam district.
  • The victims were tied to an electric pole by the accused, who suspected them of theft.
  • The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the woman and based on initial evidence.
  • The incident occurred in Bhetanai village under Kotinada police station limits, raising concerns about vigilante justice.

The Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested four persons, including two brothers, for allegedly assaulting a 45-year-old woman and three youths by tying them to an electric pole on suspicion of theft in Ganjam district.

The accused are residents of Bhetanai village under Kotinada police station limits.

 

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman and prima facie evidence, said Damodar Bihari, inspector in charge of Kotinada police station.

A group of people knocked on the woman's door early on Tuesday, forcibly entered the house and dragged out her son and two of his friends, he said.

The trio were allegedly beaten and tied to electric poles, police said.

When the woman tried to intervene, she was also restrained, "assaulted" and tied to the same pole, the officer said, adding that the victims were later rescued by villagers.

Some villagers suspected their involvement in theft incidents in the area, claiming that unidentified persons had visited the woman's house on several occasions earlier, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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