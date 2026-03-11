Odisha Police Arrest Five in Connection with Attack on BJD Leader

Odisha Police have apprehended five individuals following a violent attack on a prominent BJD leader in Ganjam, sparking political outrage and prompting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Odisha Police arrested five people for allegedly attacking a BJD leader and chairperson in Ganjam district.

The victim, Krushna Chandra Nayak, sustained serious head injuries and is receiving treatment in Bhubaneswar.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack, blaming BJP workers and raising concerns about law and order.

Preliminary investigations suggest a dispute over works led to the attack, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Local BJD leaders staged protests demanding the arrest of all those involved in the attack on the BJD leader.

Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the attack on a BJD leader and the chairperson of the Sheragada panchayat samiti (block) in Ganjam district.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik alleged that the chairman of the block samiti was allegedly injured by BJP goons on Tuesday.

The victim, Krushna Chandra Nayak (60), was first admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment. His condition was stated to be serious with head injuries, family sources said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sibananda Gouda (21), Kanha Barada (25), Raja Barada (23), Kanha Barada (24) and Jitendra Moharana (39), police said.

Other persons who were involved in attacking the chairperson will be arrested soon, said Ganjam SP Subhendu Kumar Patra.

Investigation into the Attack

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the dispute over some works was the reason behind the attack. The exact cause of the attack was under investigation, the police said.

Before the incident, they were discussing the work. All of a sudden, a heated exchange of words erupted between them. Irritated over this, the accused persons allegedly attacked him using the chairs, the police further said.

Political Reactions and Protests

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of Nayak. Sheragada block is part of the Hinjili assembly constituency, which Patnaik has been representing in the state Assembly.

"I am shocked to find the chairman of one of the blocks in my assembly constituency has been badly injured by BJP goondas (goons). Now, if this is the state of affairs in the Leader of Opposition's constituency, you can imagine what is happening all over the state," Patnaik told media persons at the hospital.

Local BJD leaders on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the police station, Sheragada, demanding the arrest of all persons involved in attacking the chairperson. The issue was also raised in the state assembly during Zero Hour earlier in the day.

"The BJP workers attacked Nayak. They should be arrested immediately," said Purna Chandra Swain, former MLA (Sorada).

BJP leader Kanhu Charan Pati said that in swift action, the police have already arrested five persons and assured that they will arrest those involved in the attack.

"Police are inquiring about the matter. Let them wait till completion of the inquiry without blaming the BJP," he said.