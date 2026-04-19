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Two Gujarat Men Arrested For Drug Possession In Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 19, 2026 17:51 IST

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Two men from Gujarat have been arrested in Goa for allegedly possessing charas, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two men from Gujarat were arrested in Candolim, Goa, for drug possession.
  • The men were found in possession of 630 grams of charas.
  • The estimated value of the seized charas is Rs 2 lakh.
  • The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two men, originally from Gujarat, have been arrested for allegedly possessing charas with an estimated value of Rs 2 lakh in the illicit market, in a village in Goa, police said on Sunday.

Drug Raid Details In Candolim

The crime branch conducted a raid near Bosio Hospital in Candolim village on Saturday, following specific inputs, an official said.

 

Arrest And Charges Under NDPS Act

Police recovered 630 grams of charas from Hiren Ramoliya (32), a resident of Navagam in Surat district, and Shabbirbhai Saiyad (40), a resident of Bhavnagar district, and arrested them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Under the NDPS Act in India, possession of charas can lead to significant jail time and fines, depending on the quantity seized. The next step in the investigation will likely involve tracing the source of the drugs and any potential accomplices.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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