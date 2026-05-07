Massive Charas Seizure In Kutch, Dwarka Districts

Indian authorities have seized charas worth crores of rupees in Gujarat's Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, prompting intensified searches along the sensitive international border.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Large quantities of charas, valued at crores of rupees, have been seized in Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts of Gujarat.

The Border Security Force discovered ten packets of charas during patrolling in the creek area of Kutch.

Over 40 packets of drugs have been recovered from the coastal area of Kutch in the last week.

Charas, a concentrated cannabis resin, is banned in India under the NDPS Act.

An FIR has been registered following the discovery of 4 kg of charas worth Rs 2.3 crore near Kalyanpur in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

A large number of packets containing charas valued at crores of rupees have been recovered over the past few days in Gujarat's Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, police said Thursday.

Sources said the 176 battalion of the Border Security Force found ten packets of the drug during patrolling in the creek area of Kutch on Wednesday.

Increased Security Measures Along Gujarat Coast

Security agencies have intensified searches, given the sensitive nature of the international border that the district shares with Pakistan, officials said.

In the last week, over 40 packets of drugs have been recovered from the coastal area of Kutch, they said.

Understanding Charas and NDPS Act

Charas is a concentrated cannabis resin traditionally produced by hand-rubbing fresh cannabis plants. It is a form of hashish and is banned in India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

FIR Registered After Drug Discovery

In a related development, packets weighing 4 kg of charas and estimated to be worth about Rs 2.3 crore were found along the coast near Kalyanpur in Devbhumi Dwarka district on Wednesday, police said.

Following the discovery, an FIR was registered at Kalyanpur police station under various sections of the NDPS Act, they said.

These packets are suspected to have been dumped by smugglers after their boats were intercepted by security agencies.