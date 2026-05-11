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Mumbai Police Nab Two With Heroin Worth Rs 3.82 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 20:06 IST

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In a major drug bust, Mumbai police arrested two men from Uttarakhand and seized heroin worth Rs 3.82 crore, uncovering a large drug syndicate operating out of north India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai police arrested two men from Uttarakhand for possessing heroin.
  • The heroin seized is estimated to be worth Rs 3.82 crore.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Cell seized 765 gm of heroin in Versova, Andheri.
  • The arrested individuals were allegedly couriers for a large drug syndicate.
  • The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two men from Uttarakhand have been arrested for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 3.82 crore in the western suburbs here, police said on Monday.

Heroin Seized In Andheri Raid

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Kandivali unit raided an apartment in the Versova area of Andheri and found 765 gm of the contraband stashed in the premises, an official said.

 

Accused Were Couriers For Drug Syndicate

The accused, Arman Ayub Malik (32), a resident of Dehradun, and Haridwar native Danish Bhura Ali (23), were couriers for a large drug syndicate operating out of north India, Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavale said.

He said that the duo allegedly received a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 from the syndicate to distribute and supply drugs.

Ongoing Investigation Into Drug Network

The accused had visited the city multiple times in the past to supply drugs to their customers, the official said, adding that the duo has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This is the second operation in the last 10 days by the ANC's Kandivali unit. The team had earlier seized 508 gm of heroin, he said.

The police are probing into the supply and distribution chains of the interstate syndicate, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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