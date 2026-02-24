HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two Held with Opium Worth Rs 1 Crore in Navi Mumbai

Two Held with Opium Worth Rs 1 Crore in Navi Mumbai

2 Minutes Read
February 24, 2026 14:52 IST

In Navi Mumbai, police arrested two individuals and seized opium valued at Rs 1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Two individuals arrested in Navi Mumbai for alleged possession of opium.
  • The seized opium is estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore.
  • The arrests occurred after a police raid in the Ghot Camp locality of Taloja.
  • The accused are identified as Surinder Gurujant Singh and Maninder Gurujant Singh, both from Punjab.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of opium worth Rs 1 crore in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a premises in Ghot Camp locality in Taloja on Monday and apprehended the accused, both natives of Punjab, an official said.

 

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

The duo, Surinder Gurujant Singh alias Kalu (24) and Maninder Gurujant Singh (26), were found in possession of opium worth Rs 1.02 crore, he said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The accused are also wanted in connection with a case registered by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), he said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain the source of the contraband and the intended distribution network.

