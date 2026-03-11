HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chhenu Gang Members Arrested in Delhi for Rajasthan Jewellery Heist

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 11, 2026 14:15 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended two members of the notorious Chhenu gang, wanted for their alleged involvement in a significant Rs 70 lakh jewellery heist in Rajasthan, seizing illegal firearms in the process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest two members of the Chhenu gang, wanted in connection with a Rs 70 lakh jewellery heist in Rajasthan.
  • The arrested individuals, Rashid alias Sonu and Fahim alias Danny, were found with illegal firearms and live cartridges.
  • Rashid was wanted in connection with a burglary case in Jaipur, Rajasthan, involving stolen gold, silver jewellery, and cash.
  • The suspects were apprehended near a hospital while allegedly planning another crime.

The Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Chhenu gang wanted in a Rs 70 lakh jewellery burglary case in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rashid alias Sonu (35), with more than 21 criminal cases against him, and Fahim alias Danny (30). Police said both were apprehended near a hospital while scouting for a target.

 

Two illegal firearms, five live cartridges and a car were seized from their possession.

According to the police, a team had received information on March 5 that members of an interstate gang of robbers and burglars who had recently joined the Chhenu gang were planning to commit a crime in the area.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap near Guru Gobind Singh Hospital during the intervening night of March 5 and 6. A car with two occupants approached the area. The occupants attempted to flee but were overpowered by the police team after a brief scuffle," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused initially tried to mislead investigators but later disclosed that they had hidden firearms in the vehicle and were looking for a target in the area.

A search of the car led to the recovery of a pistol loaded with four live cartridges from Rashid and a country-made pistol with one live cartridge from Fahim, the officer added.

Police said Rashid was also wanted in a burglary case registered at Vidhayak Puri police station in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 70 lakh were stolen earlier this year. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
