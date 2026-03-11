Chhenu Gang Members Arrested in Delhi for Rajasthan Jewellery Heist

Delhi Police have apprehended two members of the notorious Chhenu gang, wanted for their alleged involvement in a significant Rs 70 lakh jewellery heist in Rajasthan, seizing illegal firearms in the process.

The Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Chhenu gang wanted in a Rs 70 lakh jewellery burglary case in Rajasthan, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rashid alias Sonu (35), with more than 21 criminal cases against him, and Fahim alias Danny (30). Police said both were apprehended near a hospital while scouting for a target.

Two illegal firearms, five live cartridges and a car were seized from their possession.

According to the police, a team had received information on March 5 that members of an interstate gang of robbers and burglars who had recently joined the Chhenu gang were planning to commit a crime in the area.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap near Guru Gobind Singh Hospital during the intervening night of March 5 and 6. A car with two occupants approached the area. The occupants attempted to flee but were overpowered by the police team after a brief scuffle," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused initially tried to mislead investigators but later disclosed that they had hidden firearms in the vehicle and were looking for a target in the area.

A search of the car led to the recovery of a pistol loaded with four live cartridges from Rashid and a country-made pistol with one live cartridge from Fahim, the officer added.

Police said Rashid was also wanted in a burglary case registered at Vidhayak Puri police station in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around Rs 70 lakh were stolen earlier this year. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.