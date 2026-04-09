Delhi Police Nab Two in Cyber Investment Fraud Cases Involving Over Rs 74 Lakh

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in sophisticated cyber investment fraud schemes, highlighting the growing threat of online financial scams and the importance of vigilance when investing online.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two men for involvement in cyber investment fraud cases totaling over Rs 74 lakh.

Victims were lured into investing in fake stock trading and IPO platforms through social media groups.

Accused arranged bank accounts for foreign handlers, receiving payments in cryptocurrency and cash.

One of the accused was previously arrested by Mumbai Police in a separate cyber fraud case.

Police secured Rs 4.40 lakh as lien amount, refunding about Rs 1 lakh to one complainant, with further investigation ongoing.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with separate cyber investment fraud cases involving over Rs 74 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

In the first case, a man identified as Rahul Tyagi, a resident of Greater Noida, was arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 27.82 lakh fraud.

According to police, the complainant was added to a social media group and lured into investing in stock trading and IPO platforms. The victim was induced to transfer Rs 27.82 lakh into multiple bank accounts.

Investigation revealed that the accused arranged bank accounts on commission and facilitated transactions for foreign handlers. SIM cards linked to these accounts were remotely accessed using mobile applications, while the accounts were used briefly and abandoned to evade detection.

"During interrogation, Tyagi disclosed that he was in contact with foreign nationals through social media and operated around 10â 12 bank accounts for handlers based in China. He initially received payments in cryptocurrency and later in cash, earning around Rs 14â 15 lakh," the officer said.

He was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police in a separate cyber fraud case for his involvement in a cheating case of Rs 2.5 crore.

Second Arrest in Separate Investment Fraud

In another case, the police arrested Rinku (36), a resident of Greater Noida, for his involvement in a Rs 47 lakh investment fraud.

The complainant in this case was duped of Rs 47 lakh, of which Rs 31.45 lakh was routed through Rinku's bank account. He had handed over the SIM linked to his firm's account to associates, enabling the fraud.

"Nine bank accounts were used in the case, and Rs 4.40 lakh was secured as lien amount, out of which about Rs 1 lakh has been refunded to the complainant," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.