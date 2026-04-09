HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Two in Cyber Investment Fraud Cases Involving Over Rs 74 Lakh

Delhi Police Nab Two in Cyber Investment Fraud Cases Involving Over Rs 74 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 16:11 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in sophisticated cyber investment fraud schemes, highlighting the growing threat of online financial scams and the importance of vigilance when investing online.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested two men for involvement in cyber investment fraud cases totaling over Rs 74 lakh.
  • Victims were lured into investing in fake stock trading and IPO platforms through social media groups.
  • Accused arranged bank accounts for foreign handlers, receiving payments in cryptocurrency and cash.
  • One of the accused was previously arrested by Mumbai Police in a separate cyber fraud case.
  • Police secured Rs 4.40 lakh as lien amount, refunding about Rs 1 lakh to one complainant, with further investigation ongoing.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with separate cyber investment fraud cases involving over Rs 74 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

In the first case, a man identified as Rahul Tyagi, a resident of Greater Noida, was arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 27.82 lakh fraud.

 

According to police, the complainant was added to a social media group and lured into investing in stock trading and IPO platforms. The victim was induced to transfer Rs 27.82 lakh into multiple bank accounts.

Investigation revealed that the accused arranged bank accounts on commission and facilitated transactions for foreign handlers. SIM cards linked to these accounts were remotely accessed using mobile applications, while the accounts were used briefly and abandoned to evade detection.

"During interrogation, Tyagi disclosed that he was in contact with foreign nationals through social media and operated around 10â 12 bank accounts for handlers based in China. He initially received payments in cryptocurrency and later in cash, earning around Rs 14â 15 lakh," the officer said.

He was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police in a separate cyber fraud case for his involvement in a cheating case of Rs 2.5 crore.

Second Arrest in Separate Investment Fraud

In another case, the police arrested Rinku (36), a resident of Greater Noida, for his involvement in a Rs 47 lakh investment fraud.

The complainant in this case was duped of Rs 47 lakh, of which Rs 31.45 lakh was routed through Rinku's bank account. He had handed over the SIM linked to his firm's account to associates, enabling the fraud.

"Nine bank accounts were used in the case, and Rs 4.40 lakh was secured as lien amount, out of which about Rs 1 lakh has been refunded to the complainant," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Nab Two in Online Investment Fraud Case Involving ₹21 Lakh
Delhi Police Nab Two in Online Investment Fraud Case Involving ₹21 Lakh
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
Fake Stock Investment Scam: Student Arrested in Delhi
Fake Stock Investment Scam: Student Arrested in Delhi
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Cybercrime Ring Busted: Delhi Police Uncovers Digital Arrest and Fake IPO Scams
Cybercrime Ring Busted: Delhi Police Uncovers Digital Arrest and Fake IPO Scams

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Mira Rajput's Bandra Appearance Sparks Massive Fan Love!1:15

Mira Rajput's Bandra Appearance Sparks Massive Fan Love!

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election1:00

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election

Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur assembly 1:13

Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur assembly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO