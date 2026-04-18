How Delhi Police Busted An Interstate Cyber Fraud Syndicate

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate cyber fraud syndicate, arresting four individuals involved in a sophisticated online investment scam that defrauded victims of significant sums.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate involved in an online investment scam.

The accused lured victims with promises of high returns on online trading platforms.

Victims were coerced into depositing more money to unlock or withdraw earlier investments.

The syndicate operated across Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, using mule bank accounts.

Four individuals have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to identify other members.

Delhi Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate involved in an online investment scam and arrested four persons, an official said on Saturday.

A crime branch team arrested the accused in a case where a victim was allegedly cheated of Rs 33.83 lakh on the pretext of lucrative returns through online trading platforms.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud

"Police said the accused lured victims with promises of high returns and later coerced them into depositing more money on the pretext of unlocking or withdrawing earlier investments," the officer said.

Police said the racket operated across several states, including Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, and used a network of mule bank accounts to route and layer the defrauded money to conceal its origin.

Investigation and Arrests

"During the investigation, the cheated amount was traced to 15 bank accounts. Thirteen of these accounts were registered outside Delhi, indicating the organised and interstate nature of the syndicate," said the police officer.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khalid (26) and Atiur Rahman (23), both residents of Delhi, Ramandeep Singh (29) from Punjab, and Tanish alias Heera Ram (27) from Rajasthan.

According to the police, Khalid was arrested on March 15 and allegedly disclosed that he gave his bank account details and SIM card to a co-accused for a commission.

Rahman, who was already lodged in a jail in Haryana in a similar case, was later formally arrested. Ramandeep Singh was arrested on April 6 and allegedly admitted to sharing his account credentials for monetary gain.

Tanish was apprehended from Rajasthan on April 9 for facilitating the use of such accounts in the fraud network.

Evidence and Further Investigation

During the probe, officers analysed over 100 call detail records, IMEI data and transaction-related digital evidence to track the accused and establish the money trail.

Three mobile phones and SIM cards used in the crime have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace additional financial linkages, the police said.

Under Indian law, charges related to cyber fraud and cheating typically fall under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve tracing the flow of funds and identifying other individuals involved in the syndicate. Such scams have become increasingly prevalent, targeting vulnerable individuals with promises of quick financial gains.