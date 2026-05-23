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Home  » News » Andhra Friends Arrested After Road Rage Car Crash

Andhra Friends Arrested After Road Rage Car Crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 22:00 IST

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Two friends in Andhra Pradesh have been arrested for a dangerous road rage incident involving crashing their cars into each other after a personal dispute escalated.

Key Points

  • Two friends in Andhra Pradesh were arrested for road rage after intentionally crashing their cars.
  • The incident occurred in Vijayawada's Hi Tension Road due to a dispute between the individuals.
  • The friends, Lingamaneni Rohit and Bolla Om, were not on speaking terms for a month before the incident.
  • Viral videos of the road rage incident led to their arrest and remand in Vijayawada jail.
  • They were arrested under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other offences such as nuisance, rash and negligent driving.

Two friends turned foes were arrested in NTR District for indulging in road rage by crashing their cars into each other, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested Lingamaneni Rohit (19) and Bolla Om (21) for creating a ruckus in the middle of Hi Tension Road at Gurunanak Colony in Patamata area of Vijayawada on Thursday night. Videos of the road rage went viral.

 

Road Rage Incident Details

"We have arrested Rohit and Om for road rage. The dispute erupted after Rohit spoke ill on Om with a Hyderabad-based girl, leading to a misunderstanding between them," a police official told PTI.

According to police, both of them were not on talking terms for a month. On Thursday, they decided to meet and sort things out. Both of them reached Hi Tension Road and started ramming each other's black sports utility vehicles, which resulted in their cars getting damaged. However, both of them refrained from engaging in physical combat.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following the road rage videos going viral, police arrested the duo and produced them in a local court, which remanded them. Currently, both are lodged in Vijayawada jail, police said.

They were arrested under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other offences such as nuisance, rash and negligent driving and others, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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