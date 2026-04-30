Two Arrested In Jhansi For IPL Betting Racket

Two individuals have been arrested in Jhansi for allegedly operating an online IPL betting racket, with digital transactions exceeding Rs 8 crore.

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Jhansi for allegedly running an online IPL betting racket.

Digital transactions worth over Rs 8 crore were detected on the suspects' mobile phones.

Police seized mobile phones and cash, and froze approximately Rs 1.80 lakh in linked bank accounts.

The accused were taking bets on various aspects of IPL matches, including wickets, runs, and overs.

Police are searching for the main accused, Ravi Kushwaha, who is currently absconding.

Two people were arrested for allegedly running an online betting racket during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, with digital transactions worth over Rs 8 crore detected on their mobile phones, police said on Thursday.

IPL Betting Racket Uncovered

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Sipri Bazar police station raided a house in Mahendrapuri Colony and arrested Anshuman (40) and Abhishek Pathak (31), SP City Preeti Singh said.

The accused were operating the betting racket from the premises, taking bets on various aspects of IPL matches such as wickets, runs and overs, she said.

Seizure and Investigation Details

Four mobile phones recovered from them showed online transactions involving digital coins exceeding Rs 8.05 crore, police said, adding that cash of over Rs 5,000 was also seized.

Police have also frozen around Rs 1.80 lakh lying in nine bank accounts linked to the accused, Singh said.

Search for the Main Accused Continues

During questioning, the duo revealed that they were working in association with a man identified as Ravi Kushwaha, a resident of Pathoriya, who is believed to be the main accused and is currently absconding, police added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and efforts are underway to trace the main accused, they said.