Police bust massive IPL betting operation in Indore

Police bust massive IPL betting operation in Indore

Source: PTI
April 04, 2024 16:06 IST
IPL

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

The Indore police claimed to have busted a racket involving betting of crores of rupees on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches and arrested eight persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the eight persons were apprehended on Wednesday night from a flat in a multi-storey building in Lasudia area here in Madhya Pradesh when they were making people place bets online on the IPL matches through a website, Additional Deputy Commissioner

of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotia said.

 

The accused had obtained mobile phone SIM cards in fake names and used to take betting amounts from people through QR codes, the official said.

"During interrogation of the accused, it was found that their online betting network was spread across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra," he said.

The police seized 22 mobile phones, 17 cheque books, five laptops, 21 bank passbooks and 31 ATM cards along with registers containing account of crores of rupees of online betting from their possession, he said.

A detailed investigation is underway into the case.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
