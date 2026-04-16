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Online IPL Betting Ring Uncovered in Goa, Six Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 12:55 IST

An online IPL betting racket has been busted in Goa, leading to the arrest of six individuals from various states and the seizure of significant assets, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling activities during the Indian Premier League.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six individuals arrested in Goa for operating an online IPL betting racket.
  • The accused were allegedly using 'MG Lion' and 'Kabook 1' apps to accept bets on IPL matches.
  • Police seized laptops, cash, ATM cards, and mobile phones worth approximately ₹10 lakh.
  • The accused are suspected of routing betting proceeds through mule accounts and using fake identities.
  • The individuals have been booked under the Information Technology Act and gambling laws.

Six persons from Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal were arrested for allegedly operating an online IPL betting racket from a rented premises in Sangolda village in North Goa, police said on Thursday.

The raid was conducted by the Cyber Crime police station on the intervening night of April 15 and April 16, during which the accused were caught allegedly accepting bets through online applications linked to ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

 

Police said the accused were operating the betting activities through the "MG Lion" and "Kabook 1" apps using multiple mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Surat residents Gediya Raj Dilipbhai, Nilesh Ratibhai Hirani and Shani Dipakbhai Chavada, Rokad Yash Jaysukhbhai from Amreli in Gujarat, Bhimraj Meena from Udaipur in Rajasthan, and Prashant Harish Trivedi from Bardhaman in West Bengal.

Details of the Seizure

During the raid, the police seized six laptops, Rs 31,000 in cash, 50 ATM cards, several mule account kits and mobile phones collectively valued at around Rs 10 lakh, said officials.

Police said the accused allegedly routed betting proceeds through multiple mule accounts operated by them, while also using fake identities and credentials, thereby committing identity theft to facilitate gambling operations.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Raju Raut Desai by a team led by inspector Deepak Pednekar.

The accused have been booked under the Information Technology Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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