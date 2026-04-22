IPL Betting Racket Busted; 12 Arrested In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police dismantled a sophisticated online IPL cricket betting racket, arresting 12 individuals and uncovering a network of financial transactions used to facilitate the illegal operation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Key Points Nellore police busted an organised online IPL cricket betting racket, arresting 12 individuals.

The betting syndicate operated through the Radhe Exchange platform, using admin access and WhatsApp for deposit instructions.

Police seized over Rs 2 lakh in cash, 13 mobile phones, and one television during the operation.

Investigations revealed the syndicate used 28 bank accounts and 14 PhonePe numbers for illicit fund transfers.

Authorities have cautioned youth against engaging in online betting, highlighting the potential for financial ruin.

Police in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, have busted an organised online cricket betting racket, arresting 12 people.

IPL Betting Syndicate Uncovered

The accused were identified as part of a 14-member syndicate, including main organiser Shaik Fariyaz and associate Konduru Vasu, while two others are absconding, they said.

"We have busted an organised IPL cricket betting racket operating through online platforms and arrested 12 persons. The remaining two are absconding and efforts are on to trace them," Nellore district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajitha Vejendla told PTI.

Details of the Police Operation

According to the SP, the racket was unearthed on April 19 following surveillance on habitual offenders and lodge inspections, leading to a raid at a private hotel in Magunta Layout under Dargamitta police station limits.

Vejendla said the accused were operating betting activities through the Radhe Exchange platform (www.r777.us) using admin access ( admin.radheexch.com), with deposit instructions routed via WhatsApp from an international number.

Seized Assets and Financial Transactions

During the operation, police seized cash amounting to over Rs 2 lakh, 13 mobile phones, and one television from the accused, with devices sent for forensic analysis, said the SP.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated through 28 bank accounts across multiple accused and linked enterprises, including three accounts under Radhe-linked entities in Axis Bank, RBL Bank, and HDFC Bank, all of which have been frozen, she said.

Vejendla said the racketeers used nine banks for transactions along with 14 PhonePe numbers for fund transfers.

Financial analysis showed that 72 transactions worth over Rs 37 lakh were carried out between April 2025 and April 2026, including debits of around Rs 29.8 lakh and credits of nearly Rs 7.2 lakh.

Roles of Key Individuals

The SP said Fariyaz acted as the main administrator, creating betting logins and redistributing funds to personal, associate and enterprise accounts, while Sivagiri Ravi Kumar functioned as accountant managing banking channels.

So far, 12 accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two accused persons.

Legal Actions and Public Warning

Meanwhile, police registered a case under sections 318(4), 112(2) and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3 and 4 of the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

The SP cautioned youth against engaging in online betting activities, stating such involvement could ruin their lives.

Police said strict surveillance on IPL betting activities is continuing as part of intensified enforcement measures across the district.

Online gambling is illegal in many Indian states, though enforcement varies widely. Andhra Pradesh has specific gaming and IT laws that police are using to prosecute the accused. The use of mobile payment apps and multiple bank accounts highlights the challenges in tracking and preventing such cybercrimes.