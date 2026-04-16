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Haryana Police Bust IPL Betting Ring, Arrest Six

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 22:49 IST

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Haryana Police cracked down on illegal IPL betting, arresting six individuals in Nuh and seizing cash and equipment used in the operation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Key Points

  • Six individuals have been arrested in Nuh, Haryana, for allegedly participating in illegal betting during an IPL match.
  • The arrests were made following a raid by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on a house near the Tauru bypass.
  • Police seized mobile phones, cash, an LED TV, and betting records from the location.
  • An FIR has been registered at Tauru police station, and an investigation is underway.

Police in Haryana's Nuh have arrested six suspected bookies for alleged illegal betting during an IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, an official said on Thursday.

The police arrested the accused after a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team raid at a house located near the Tauru bypass on Tuesday night allegedly found the six men engaged in betting, a police spokesperson said.

 

The accused were identified as Lakhu, Rakmuddin, Sazid, Ramzan -- residents of Panchgaon village -- Moeen and Mubin, resident of Bawla village in Nuh district.

An FIR has been registered in this connection and police have seized a nine mobile phones, Rs 13,350 in cash, an LED TV, a set-top box, two registers, and a notebook from the spot. The notebook contains complete accounts of customers' betting, police said.

Details of the Arrest and Seized Items

"The accused were betting on an ongoing IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. An FIR was registered against the accused at Tauru police station", the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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