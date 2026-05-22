Twisha's family seeks probe into 'calls to public figures'

The family of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died due to dowry harassment, is seeking an independent investigation into suspicious communications following her death, raising concerns about potential tampering with evidence.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Twisha Sharma's family demands an independent investigation into alleged dowry harassment and her death.

The family is concerned about phone calls made by the accused to influential figures and CCTV technicians after Twisha's death.

They question the timing and relevance of communications with CCTV technicians.

The family urges police to investigate the purpose and context of these communications.

They emphasise the importance of a fair and transparent investigation to maintain public confidence in the rule of law.

The family of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, on Friday demanded a comprehensive and independent probe into a series of phone calls allegedly made by Giribala Singh, one of the accused, to influential public figures and CCTV technicians immediately following her death.

Concerns Over CCTV Footage and Communications

The family issued a statement the day after Giribala Singh, a retired additional district judge, informed the First Class Judicial Magistrate that eight CCTVs installed at her premises were being managed by a private company. She also informed that the gadgets were not being maintained properly, as a result of which the footage showed a difference of two days, two hours and 20 minutes.

Giribala Singh had said in her application on Thursday that the wrong date was creating confusion among the general public.

Twisha's family issued a detailed statement expressing "serious concern" and questioned why the accused was allegedly in quick contact with judges, top officials, and CCTV vendors, while the victim's own parents were left in the dark.

Demanding a Transparent Investigation

In the press statement, her family cited documents submitted in the court to claim that Giribala Singh had called some senior members of the judiciary and Lokayukta and technicians associated with CCTV maintenance.

Though some of these communications have publicly been defended by the accused as condolence calls, the victim's family strongly questioned the timing and the inclusion of technical staff.

"While the family respects every individual who expressed sympathy... it is unable to understand how persons associated with CCTV maintenance or technical services became relevant participants in such communications immediately after the incident," the statement said.

They said the CCTV footage and digital records are crucial pieces of evidence in any suspicious death investigation and urged the police to probe and verify the purpose, timing and context of every such communication independently through forensic and investigative processes so that no doubt remains regarding the integrity of the evidence.

"This is not an allegation but a legitimate question which deserves clarification through a fair and transparent investigation," the statement said.

Family's Plea for Justice

The family described the immense pain of discovering that while multiple high-level communications were taking place behind the scenes, they were kept in the dark.

"A grieving mother and father were desperately searching for answers regarding the condition and circumstances of their daughter, yet they found themselves dependent upon fragmented information," the family stated.

The statement also questioned how Giribala Singh, facing serious criminal allegations, is permitted to give interviews and shape media narratives while an active investigation is pending.

"Twisha Sharma is no longer alive to explain her version of events. She cannot answer allegations... The focus should remain on discovering the truth rather than questioning the character of a person who cannot respond," it said.

The family said the case has become a "test of public confidence in the rule of law" and stressed that they are not seeking vengeance or assuming pre-determined guilt, but are demanding equal treatment under the law.

"If every communication was innocent, if every official action was proper... an independent investigation will establish those facts conclusively," the statement said, adding "conversely, if any irregularity is discovered, accountability must follow irrespective of the office, rank, or status of the person involved".

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh. Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.