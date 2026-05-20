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Congress MP Seeks CBI Probe Into Dowry Death Case In Bhopal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 20, 2026 19:18 IST

Congress MP Vivek Tankha is urging a CBI investigation into the suspicious death of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, citing concerns over the impartiality of the local police due to the husband's family's legal background.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Congress MP Vivek Tankha demands a CBI probe into Twisha Sharma's death, citing lack of trust in the local police investigation.
  • The deceased's family alleges lapses in the investigation, prompting calls for an independent inquiry.
  • The husband of the deceased is a practising advocate, and his mother is a retired judge, raising concerns about impartiality.
  • An FIR has been registered against the husband and mother-in-law for dowry death and harassment.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, the daughter-in-law of a retired judge, at her marital home in Bhopal last week, to ensure a fair inquiry in the interest of justice.

Tankha, who is also a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, said the sad saga of Twisha's death has reached a complete impasse.

 

Concerns Over Police Investigation

"The family of the deceased, which hails from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has lost confidence and trust in the local police and administration and has alleged several lapses in the course of the investigation," he said in separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The situation is further compounded by the fact that the deceased's husband is a practising advocate in the Bhopal court, and his mother is a retired Principal District Judge of the Bhopal court, Tankha said.

Call For Impartial Inquiry

Given their standing within the legal and judicial system, an independent and impartial investigation is essential to inspire public confidence, he said.

"In these circumstances, transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation is, in my respectful submission, the only course that would ensure a fair, credible, and time-sensitive inquiry in the interest of justice," said Tankha, Congress party's Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to PTI, he said the demand for an impartial investigation by the CBI "is the voice of the people of Madhya Pradesh, especially the 50 per cent women".

Details Of The Case

"Investigation will reveal the truth. But let not an impression be created that because of the connection of the boy's (Twisha's husband) family, the police in MP botched up the investigation. It's still not too late. Let CBI take over the investigation forthwith. Twisha's body is waiting for cremation," Tankha said.

Twisha was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. The police registered an FIR, charging her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, with dowry death and harassment.

Madhya Pradesh Police has formed teams to arrest Twisha's husband, who is absconding. Samarth and Twisha got married in December 2025.

In the identical letters, Tankha said the family of the deceased has refused to accept the body for the last rites.

"It has now been eight days since this unfortunate incident, and with the passage of time, there is a real and pressing risk of evidence being lost or compromised. Both families have come on record to strongly place their respective stands, making an early and impartial resolution all the more imperative," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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