TVK chief Vijay to meet governor again on government formation

TVK leader Vijay is set to meet the Tamil Nadu governor for a third time to discuss the possibility of forming a new government in the state.

IMAGE: Vijay. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI video

Key Points TVK chief Vijay will meet the Tamil Nadu Governor to discuss government formation.

This marks Vijay's third meeting with the Governor this week regarding staking a claim to form the government.

Vijay is expected to present his case for government formation during the meeting.

TVK chief Vijay will meet TN Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday evening on government formation, according to an official source.

Vijay's Government Formation Efforts

This would be his third meeting with the governor over staking the claim to form the government this week.

A source in the TVK said that during the meeting, Vijay is likely to present his case with regard to government formation.