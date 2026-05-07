Vijay meets Governor again, pushes for govt formation

TVK chief Vijay is actively pursuing government formation, meeting with the Governor again after staking his claim with the support of the Congress party.

IMAGE: TVK chief Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: Lok Bhavan/ANI Video Grab

Key Points TVK chief Vijay met with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to discuss government formation.

Vijay's visit follows his claim to form the government with Congress party support.

This marks Vijay's second meeting with the Governor within 24 hours.

The Governor is yet to make a decision regarding the government formation claim.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay has arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, a day after he staked claim to form the government with the support of the Congress party.

Vijay's Second Meeting with Governor

This is Vijay's second visit to the Lok Bhavan within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, he submitted the letter of support from Congress party to the Governor and staked claim.

However, the Governor is yet to take a decision on the matter, according to official sources.