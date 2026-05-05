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Vijay holds meet with party MLAs to discuss govt formation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 05, 2026 15:51 IST

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Following a significant victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, TVK chief Vijay is strategising with newly elected MLAs to form a government and elect a legislature party leader.

Vijay holds meet with MLAs

IMAGE: TVK president Vijay pays homage to Periyar at the party office after winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • TVK secured 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, becoming the single largest party.
  • TVK chief Vijay paid tribute to the party's ideological leaders.
  • A meeting of newly elected TVK MLAs was convened to discuss the election of the legislature party leader.
  • TVK needs 118 MLAs to form the government and is currently short by 10.
  • The party is confident of securing a simple majority and forming the government soon.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Tuesday paid tributes to the party's ideological leaders and chaired a meeting of its newly elected legislators, a day after it secured victory with 108 seats in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

He received a rousing welcome from party members and several MLAs who, like him, made their electoral debut at the TVK headquarters.

 

Discussions on Leadership and Conduct

He convened the meeting of party MLAs to discuss the election of the legislature party leader and their conduct in the Assembly, an MLA said.

Earlier, the TVK chief paid floral tributes to Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, whom the party regards as its ideological leaders, at its headquarters.

Strategies for Government Formation

During the meeting, the MLAs will present their victory certificates to the party leader and discuss strategies to form the government, said TVK leader Nanjil Sampath.

Asked how TVK would secure a simple majority, as it is short by 10 MLAs, Sampath told reporters that the party leader would work it out.

"I am confident of a positive outcome, and good news can be expected soon," he said.

Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively.

TVK needs 118 MLAs in the 234-member House to form the government.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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