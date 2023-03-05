News
Rediff.com  » News » Tunisha Sharma suicide: Accused Sheezan Khan walks out of jail

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 05, 2023 15:18 IST
Television actor Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in co-star and ex-girlfriend actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, has been released on bail from Thane Central Jail on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sheezan Khan, accused in actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide, after his release on bail from Thane Central Jail, Thane, March 5, 2023 . Photograph: ANI Photo

The Vasai court ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond on Saturday and asked the actor to submit his passport as well.

Sheezan was arrested in December last year and had been under judicial custody ever since.

 

Last month the Waliv police filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actress' suicide case.

Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor's mother and further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.

Sheezan was reportedly dating his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set, a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of 'abetment to suicide'.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma leveled heinous allegations against Sheezan after the actress' death stating that he used to beat Tunisha and forced her to adopt Islamic practices.

Although, Sheezan's sister and fellow co-star Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and the actress' depression was due to her childhood trauma.

"Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting her daughter and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz. 

