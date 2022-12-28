News
Rediff.com  » News » Tunisha Sharma had deep mark on neck, no other injury: Doctor

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 28, 2022 09:14 IST
After the cremation of Tunisha Sharma, a doctor from F&B Hospital gave details about the moment on December 24 when the late actor was brought to the hospital by her colleagues.

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Pal, the doctor at the hospital, said Tunisha was dead when they examined her.

"Her body was brought by colleagues. She was declared dead at 4.20 pm. Body was taken for post-mortem at around 9pm. ECG confirmed death," Pal said.

He also said, "Except for a deep strangulation mark on neck, no other mark was found on her body."

 

Waliv Police has recorded the statement of 18 people so far in connection with the TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case.

According to the police, her co-star Parth was called for the second time to record his statement.

"Police have so far recorded the statement of 18 people. Co-star Parth was called today for the second time to record his statement. Police went to the studio with accused Sheezan," the police said.

On Tuesday, fans, family and members of the television and film industry bid a teary farewell to the 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground in Mumbai.

Vishal Jethwa, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Shivin Narang other actors attended Tunisha's funeral.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba -Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago.

Sharma was reportedly hospitalised after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well.

