Rediff.com  » News » Chargesheet filed in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Chargesheet filed in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 16, 2023 23:54 IST
The police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the case related to the alleged suicide of TV actor Tunisha Sharma in the Vasai sessions court in Maharashtra, an official said in Palghar.

IMAGE: Tunisha Sharma with Sheezan Khan. Photograph: Courtesy Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan was arrested for alleged abetment to suicide after Sharma (21) was found to have hanged herself on December 24.

 

The incident took place on the set of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar district, near Mumbai.

The Valiv police filed the chargesheet, the local police official said without disclosing much details.

It contains call details, chats and other communications exchanged between Sharma and Khan, he said.

Presently Sheezan Khan is in judicial custody.

Once a charge sheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
