Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan gets bail

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan gets bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 04, 2023 15:33 IST
A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar.

 

Khan, 28, was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother. He is currently lodged in a jail.

Additional sessions court judge R D Deshpande ordered that Khan be released on a surety of Rs 1,00,000.

The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the probe was over.

He also argued that this case does not attract punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered the submission made by Khan that he was not present in the room when Sharma ended her life.

Sharma and Khan, who were in a relationship but later parted ways, were co-stars in TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The Valiv police filed a 500-page chargesheet in the court on February 16.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
