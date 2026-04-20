Pakistani Forces Eliminate Two TTP Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces neutralised two key TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including a commander and a suicide bomber, amidst rising concerns over terrorism in the region.

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Key Points Pakistani security forces killed two TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an intelligence operation.

One of the terrorists killed was a key commander of the TTP and listed as a most-wanted terrorist.

The other terrorist was identified as a suicide bomber, with a suicide vest recovered from the site.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts against 'Fitna al-Khawarij,' a term used for TTP terrorists.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistani security forces killed two terrorists of the banned TTP in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Monday.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted on Sunday in the Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation conducted as part of ongoing efforts against "Fitna al-Khawarij", it said.

Key TTP Commander Eliminated

Fitna al-KhawarijÂ is a term used by the state for terrorists belonging to the outlawed TehÂ­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

One of the terrorists was identified as a key commander of the TTP, listed among the most-wanted terrorists. He was allegedly involved in multiple attacks targeting security forces and civilians.

Suicide Bomber Neutralised

The second terrorist was described as a suicide bomber by the ISPR. Weapons, ammunition, and a suicide vest were recovered from the site during the operation.

A search operation has been launched to eliminate any remaining terrorists, the statement added.

Rising Terror Threat In Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces.

Attacks increased after the banned TTP broke a ceasefire agreement with the government inÂ 2022.

Under Pakistani law, acts of terrorism can carry severe penalties, including the death penalty. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve identifying any accomplices and tracing the source of the weapons and explosives. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges Pakistan faces in combating terrorism, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.