'No more Mr. Nice Guy': Trump warns Iran with a gun

Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran regarding its nuclear programme, indicating a potential shift towards a more assertive US foreign policy if a diplomatic resolution is not reached quickly.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump posts his AI image with a gun. Photograph: Donald Trump on Truth Social

Key Points Donald Trump warns Iran about its nuclear programme, signalling a potential shift towards a more aggressive US policy.

Trump expresses frustration with the pace of nuclear negotiations, stating that Iran needs to 'get smart soon'.

Trump claims Iran is in a 'state of collapse' and wants to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Gulf Cooperation Council leaders reject Iran's 'illegal actions' regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The US administration is reportedly planning a sustained blockade of Iran to cripple its economy.

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the US will take a tougher stance if a diplomatic resolution regarding its nuclear programme is not reached soon.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, the President posted a picture of himself holding an assault rifle and the slogan 'No more Mr Nice Guy'.

Trump expressed frustration with the pace of negotiations, asserting that "Iran can't get their act together."

"Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon! President DJT," Trump said.

The President's remarks come at a time of heightened regional tension and a continued diplomatic stalemate. Highlighting a shift in his administration's approach, Trump warned, "They better get smart soon!"

The post from the US Trump signals a potentially more aggressive policy if Tehran continues to resist the terms proposed by Washington.

The statement follows recent efforts to negotiate a "Trump" deal that would replace previous agreements, which the President has frequently described as insufficient for ensuring global security.

Trump's Dissatisfaction with Iran's Diplomatic Efforts

Furthering this stance, Trump has voiced significant dissatisfaction with Tehran's recent diplomatic overtures. He asserted that Washington will not advance negotiations unless the nuclear issue is tackled directly.

The President also claimed that Iran had indicated it was in a "state of collapse" and was consequently pushing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible".

During his assessment, Trump highlighted the global security risks inherent in Tehran's atomic aspirations, warning that should Iran successfully obtain nuclear armaments, "the whole world would be held hostage".

This rejection follows a proposal from Iran focused on an immediate ceasefire in West Asia and the restoration of traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Notably, the proposal sought to postpone discussions on its nuclear programme, missile technology, and existing sanctions.

While Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been conducting a diplomatic blitz -- visiting Islamabad and meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg to secure international backing -- regional powers have begun to voice their own opposition.

Gulf Cooperation Council's Response

In a meeting held in Saudi Arabia, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), convened under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, formally rejected what they characterised as Iran's "illegal actions" regarding the closure of the strait and threats to maritime passage.

The GCC summit, which included high-level representation from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, issued a collective call for the return of "security and freedom of navigation" to levels seen before the conflict.

Furthermore, the bloc advocated for enhanced military integration, specifically the creation of shared infrastructure and a ballistic missile early warning system.

Potential US Blockade of Iran

As regional and international pressure mounts, reports from The Wall Street Journal suggest that the US administration is bracing for an extended period of economic confrontation.

Trump has reportedly instructed his team to formulate plans for a sustained blockade of Iran, a strategy designed to cripple the Iranian economy and oil exports by strictly controlling maritime access to its ports.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the President prefers this blockade as a more effective, lower-risk alternative to either a renewed aerial bombing campaign or a policy of total disengagement, marking a shift toward a long-term strategy of economic attrition.