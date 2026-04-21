Iran will face problems 'like never seen before' if...: Trump

Donald Trump warns Iran will face unprecedented 'problems' if it refuses to negotiate over its nuclear programme, asserting the US is in a strong position.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn while returning to the White House in Washington, DC . Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump insists Iran will face 'problems' if it refuses to negotiate a new agreement.

Trump aims to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, deeming it a global necessity.

Trump claims US military actions have weakened Iran, despite media portrayals.

Trump expresses readiness to meet with Iranian leadership before negotiations in Pakistan.

Trump asserts the US is 'winning' against Iran, citing military successes and economic pressure.

United States President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Tehran will engage in diplomatic talks, warning that the country will "see problems" should it refuse to cooperate.

Speaking during a phone interview with the conservative radio programme The John Fredericks Show, Trump maintained a firm stance on the necessity of a new agreement.

"Well, they're going to negotiate, and if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," Trump stated.

He further emphasised his administration's primary objective regarding Iran's military capabilities, adding, "Hopefully, they'll make a fair deal, and they'll build their country back up, but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon."

The President underscored that preventing Tehran from obtaining such armaments is a global necessity.

"They'll have no access to, no chance of having, a nuclear weapon. And we can't allow that to happen. That could be the destruction of the world, and we're not going to let that happen," he said.

Trump Defends US Military Actions Against Iran

Defending the military actions taken by his administration, Trump insisted that "we had no choice in Iran. It wasn't like we had a choice. We had to do it."

He further claimed that his team has "done a great job, and we'll get it closed out, and everybody's going to be happy."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the United States is in a strong position in its ongoing conflict with Iran, asserting that American military actions have weakened Tehran, even as fresh diplomatic talks are set to begin.

He said the US was "winning" and that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly reduced, while also criticising sections of the media for portraying the situation differently.

Trump Claims US Is 'Winning' Against Iran

"I'm winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War. The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media "reports," and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a "DEAL," is absolutely destroying Iran," Trump said.

"They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run. The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it's not going to happen, because I'm in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same -- It already is!" the post read.

Potential For Direct Talks With Iranian Leadership

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump indicated readiness to engage directly with the Iranian leadership prior to the high-stakes negotiations scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

"If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them," the US president was quoted as saying.

Trump also said that Vice President J D Vance-led delegation was already en route to Islamabad, while other media outlets reported that the vice president was very much in Washington.

The US has maintained sanctions against Iran, impacting its economy significantly. Any potential deal could affect India's energy imports from Iran, which have been curtailed due to US pressure. India has historically maintained good relations with Iran, balancing its ties with the US and other regional powers.