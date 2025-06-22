Choose peace or face tragedy: Trump warns Iran against retaliation

In his first public remarks since carrying out 'precision' strikes in Iran, US President Donald Trump warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

IMAGE: A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 30, 2025. Photograph: US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings/Handout via Reuters

In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said, "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days."

"Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill," Trump posted.

Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."

Trump thanked the "military minds" involved in the attack.

IMAGE: A police tape blocks off access to the Lafayette Park which was temporarily closed. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

"I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done and most importantly I want to congratulate great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States' military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that so."

Top brass of the American political leadership stood beside Trump as he delivered the remarks-- Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth.

Trump's announcement comes just two days after saying he had opened a two-week window for diplomacy.

Hours earlier, taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump said that the US had bombed the three Iranian nuclear facilities and in his address from the White House on Saturday night (local time), Trump said those facilities "have been completely and totally obliterated" thereby meeting the objective to stop the "nuclear threat".

After his remarks at the White House. Trump in his Truth Social post warned that any retaliation from Iran would be met with "force far greater than what was witnessed tonight."

As per a report in the CNN which cited a US official, the US used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen "bunker buster" bombs on the Fordow nuclear site.

Navy submarines fired 30 TLAM cruise missiles at two other sites, Natanz and Isfahan, and a B2 dropped two bunker busters on Natanz, the official said.

The underground site at Fordow and the larger Natanz plant were Iran's two primary uranium enrichment facilities, out of which Natanz had already been hit by Israel with smaller weapons earlier in the week, the New York Times reported.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.