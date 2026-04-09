Trump warns Iran of 'bigger', 'better' shooting if peace deal violated

Despite a recent ceasefire, President Trump warns Iran of potential escalation and promises a stronger response if a 'real agreement' isn't reached, highlighting the fragile state of US-Iran relations.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, April 6, 2026. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque​​​​​​​/Reuters

Key Points Trump warns Iran of potential escalation if a 'real agreement' isn't reached.

US forces will remain deployed in and around Iran until a final agreement is finalised.

Trump's statement follows a US-Iran agreement for a two-week ceasefire.

Trump asserts that the US military is prepared for 'Shootin' Starts' if the agreement fails.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Iran of escalation, saying that "bigger, better and stronger" shooting will begin if the two sides fail to reach a "real agreement".

Trump also stated that US forces will remain deployed in and around Iran until the time of finalisation of a real agreement.

His remarks come just a day after US-Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire of what was an aggressively escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."

"If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," he added.