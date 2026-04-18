We'll have to start dropping bombs again: Trump on Iran truce

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the US prefers a negotiated settlement and expects cooperation from Iran on securing nuclear-related materials.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks after exiting Marine One on the South Lawn while returning to the White House in Washington, DC, on April 17, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump warns of 'unfriendly' action if Iran deal fails.

US insists on securing Iran’s nuclear materials, prefers negotiated route.

Iran rejects any transfer of enriched uranium.

Trump signals ceasefire may not be extended beyond April 22.

Fresh US-Iran talks scheduled in Islamabad to break deadlock.

United States President Donald Trump has warned that Washington, DC could take aggressive steps to secure Iran's nuclear materials if a deal is not reached, while also signalling uncertainty over extending the ongoing ceasefire with Tehran

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the US prefers a negotiated settlement and expects cooperation from Iran on securing nuclear-related materials.

He added that Washington, DC may jointly remove such materials with Tehran and bring them to the United States, but warned that if diplomacy fails, the US would obtain them 'in a much more unfriendly way'.

Iran rejects US proposal

Trump's remarks come as Iran firmly rejected claims that it had agreed to transfer enriched uranium.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said such material would not be handed over 'under any circumstances', calling it as integral as Iranian territory.

At an event in Arizona, Trump reiterated that retrieving nuclear material could involve large-scale excavation carried out jointly with Iran.

Ceasefire uncertainty and military warning

Trump also cast doubt on extending the ongoing ceasefire with Iran beyond its April 22 deadline, suggesting a tougher US stance if talks fail.

"Maybe I won't extend it… we'll have to start dropping bombs again," he said, adding that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would continue regardless of the ceasefire's fate.

Talks in Islamabad to break stalemate

The developments come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts following over a month-long conflict between the US and Iran.

A fresh round of negotiations is expected in Islamabad on Monday, with both sides aiming to find a breakthrough after earlier talks ended without resolution.

The Pakistan-mediated discussions are seen as a key attempt to move toward a broader agreement and prevent renewed escalation in West Asia.