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Home  » News » Trump eyes end to Iran war before China visit: Report

Trump eyes end to Iran war before China visit: Report

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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March 26, 2026 14:29 IST

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Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said Trump believes the conflict is in its final stages and has urged aides to adhere to the four-to-six-week timeline he has outlined publicly.

US President Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump wants the Iran conflict to end within a four-to-six-week timeline, avoiding a prolonged war.
  • The timeline may align with a planned mid-May meeting with China's Xi Jinping.
  • The US has temporarily paused planned strikes after signals of possible talks from Iran.
  • The White House has warned of strong military action if Iran 'miscalculates'.
  • Iran has rejected US proposals, insisting the war will end only on its own terms.

United States President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants the ongoing conflict with Iran to end within weeks, signalling a push to avoid a prolonged war, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said Trump believes the conflict is in its final stages and has urged aides to adhere to the four-to-six-week timeline he has outlined publicly.

 

The timeline is likely aimed at concluding the conflict before a planned mid-May summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Settled eight wars, winning another one: Trump

Speaking at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, Trump claimed credit for ending multiple global conflicts and expressed confidence about the situation in Iran.

"We settled eight wars. We are winning another one," he said, adding that Iran is seeking a deal but is hesitant to say so publicly.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump prefers peace but remains prepared to escalate if necessary.

She noted that planned US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure were temporarily postponed after Tehran signalled willingness to engage in talks.

"President Trump does not bluff," Leavitt said, warning Iran against miscalculations and asserting that Washington, DC is ready to respond forcefully if required.

However, Iran has rejected the US proposal, insisting that any end to the conflict will occur only on its own terms and timeline, and has vowed to continue its military response until its demands are met.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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