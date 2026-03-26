Iran imposes 'toll' in Hormuz; India calls it baseless

The report said ships must submit full documentation, obtain clearance codes and accept IRGC-escorted passage through a designated corridor.

IMAGE: An LPG gas tanker at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Iran's IRGC is reportedly enforcing a 'toll-like' system with strict controls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vessels must undergo vetting, obtain clearance and follow escorted routes instead of normal shipping lanes.

India has rejected any formal toll or levy, calling such claims 'baseless' under international law.

Iran is allowing passage for 'friendly' and 'non-hostile' vessels, including those bound for India.

Some Indian-bound ships have already crossed safely, despite ongoing tensions in the region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly introduced a de facto 'toll booth' system in the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to undergo strict vetting and controlled transit, according to a report by Lloyd's List.

The report said ships must submit full documentation, obtain clearance codes and accept IRGC-escorted passage through a designated corridor.

Since March 13, at least 26 vessels have transited under this system, with no ships using the traditional route since March 15, as per tracking data.

However, India has rejected claims of any formal toll or levy.

Shipping Ministry official Rajesh Kumar Sinha said the Strait is governed by international conventions that guarantee freedom of navigation and prohibit such charges.

"Any such claim is baseless," he said.

Vessels from 'friendly countries' allowed: Iran

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has permitted passage for vessels from 'friendly countries', including India, subject to security conditions.

Iran has clarified that only 'non-hostile vessels' complying with its regulations and coordinating with authorities will be allowed safe passage through the Strait.

Despite tensions, at least five India-bound vessels have safely crossed the Strait, with ships such as Jag Vasant and Pine Gas expected to dock by the end of the week.

The developments come amid global concern over disruptions in the vital shipping route.

António Guterres has warned that restrictions in the Strait are impacting the movement of oil, gas and fertilisers, urging an immediate end to the conflict.